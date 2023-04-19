Your BeReal posts can now include what you’re listening to on Spotify

Spotify is launching a new integration with BeReal that lets users include what they’re listening to on Spotify in their BeReal post. BeReal encourages users to take a photo everyday at a random time with their front and back camera in order to show an authentic version of themselves. Spotify says its integration with the company adds another layer of authenticity to the daily posts.

You can connect your Spotify and BeReal accounts by tapping on the music icon that’s shown before posting a BeReal. Or, you can navigate to your settings in the BeReal app and tap on “music” and follow the prompts to connect the app to Spotify.

Once your accounts are connected, the app will automatically pull in the song or podcast you’re listening to on Spotify at the time you capture a BeReal. You’ll see the cover art of the audio you’re listening to at the bottom of your camera lens. If your friends posts include audio, you’ll be able to listen to a preview of what they’ve shared.

“Spotify was built for moments of everyday inspiration, discovery, and interactivity. It also creates the playlist for your everyday life,” Spotify wrote in a blog post. “BeReal is designed to capture and share authentic moments in your daily life with your closest friends. Combining audio from Spotify with BeReal adds another layer of authentic personalization and connection to your BeReal.”

Starting today, BeReal and Spotify users on Android and iOS in select markets, including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and the U.S., can access the integration. The companies plan to bring the integration to more countries in the future.

The integration comes at a time when the hype around BeReal is significantly slowing down. The number of people who use the app daily has dropped 61% from its peak, from about 15 million in October to less than six million in March, according to analytics firm Apptopia.

The photo-sharing app was quite popular last year and took social media by storm through its bid to provide users with a more authentic photo feed compared with the curated aesthetic found on Instagram. The app’s success led to major social media platforms, like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, scrambling to clone the app within their own products to capitalize on the popularity.

BeReal’s new integration with Spotify likely won’t be a huge turning point for the company, but it could sway its current loyal users to engage with the app in a new way. Unlike other popular apps, BeReal isn’t regularly updated with new features and offers a pretty straightforward product, so the addition of a new feature that’s still rooted in authenticity is likely a welcome change for users.