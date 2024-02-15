Tigran Sloyan from CodeSignal talks closing the talent gap and mitigating bias in hiring

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Tigran Sloyan, the co-founder and CEO of skills assessment platform CodeSignal. Sloyan spoke to the duo about how outdated traditional resume-based hiring is, and how artificial intelligence is helping his company stay ahead. He also spoke about:

What inspired him to immigrate to America and launch his company.

How skills assessments can lead to more equitable hiring practices.

How he goes about hiring for his own team.

In the outro, Dom and Becca talk a bit more about the rising skill-based assessment economy and the impact a product like this could have had on them in high school.