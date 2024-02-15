Open Navigation

Tigran Sloyan from CodeSignal talks closing the talent gap and mitigating bias in hiring

Dominic-Madori Davis 9 hours

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Tigran Sloyan, the co-founder and CEO of skills assessment platform CodeSignal. Sloyan spoke to the duo about how outdated traditional resume-based hiring is, and how artificial intelligence is helping his company stay ahead. He also spoke about:

  • What inspired him to immigrate to America and launch his company.
  • How skills assessments can lead to more equitable hiring practices.
  • How he goes about hiring for his own team.

In the outro, Dom and Becca talk a bit more about the rising skill-based assessment economy and the impact a product like this could have had on them in high school.

