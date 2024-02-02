Apple Vision Pro: Here are the first apps you should download

Apple releases its ambitious Vision Pro headset to consumers today, February 2. There are over 600 apps and games currently available on the visionOS store, with more to come. Although Netflix and YouTube aren’t launching dedicated apps, there are still a lot of apps that could be great to start the Vision Pro journey with — and this is an evolving list.

Some of the apps on this list have been specifically for Apple’s new device, while others are going to be available for the Vision Pro by way of its compatibility with other iOS and iPad apps.

Entertainment

The biggest draw to the Vision Pro is its immersive viewing experience, so it’s only natural that major streaming giants and media companies want to support the device. Apple’s headset comes with an advanced Spatial Audio system, a pair of ultra-high-resolution micro-OLED displays, Dolby Vision, and more. Plus, it supports up to 2.5 hours of video playback, potentially making it useful for movie night.

Streaming

Sports

Short Videos

Cable

Productivity

Will the Vision Pro be useful in the workplace? That remains to be seen, but some developers are building productivity apps that will help the headset users engage with familiar tools in a new way, from spreadsheets and presentations to written documents and note-taking tools. Both Apple and Microsoft have released their suite of productivity apps for the new device, as of other companies, like Box, Notion, and others

Communication

Digital avatars or “personas” are another intriguing feature, giving headset wearers the ability to create a virtual version of their face. (TechCrunch’s Brian Heater demonstrates Vision Pro’s face scan process here.) Many of these apps support Apple’s persona, which could be an interesting change from the cartoonish avatars you get with Meta’s Horizon Worlds, though they’re not yet able to precisely capture a person’s facial features.

Browser

There are still apps missing from the Vision Pro, including Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, and others. However, companies without dedicated apps are telling users they can still experience their platforms with the browser version. There’s also “Mac Virtual Display,” so you can use Apple’s headset as a giant 4K display to see all your tabs.

Social

Do you want to experience Discord, among other social and messenger apps, on the Vision Pro? Sure, why not? This list is pretty small at launch — and we doubt Meta is rolling out support for its apps anytime soon — but hopefully, more will get added over time.

Games

When most of us think of an AR/VR headset, we immediately associate it with playing fun games. Apple luckily didn’t short us on that front, and there are more than 250 games from Apple Arcade‘s catalog available at launch. There’s also support for game controllers like PlayStation DualSense and the Xbox Wireless Controller.

Super Fruit Ninja

Cut the Rope 3

Lies of P

Synth Riders

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition

Sonic Dream Team

TMNT Splintered Fate

LEGO Builder’s Journey

What the Golf?

Jetpack Joyride 2

Wylde Flowers

And lots more!

Music

A lot of music apps are offering unique experiences on the Vision Pro, including being able to watch a VR concert featuring opera singers, pianists or even legendary rapper T-Pain. (We think that sounds pretty cool.)

Apple Music

NowPlaying for stories behind songs

STAGE+ for classical concerts

AmazeVR Concerts

Spool music video editor

News

Some people like reading physical newspapers and others prefer to stay informed with a ski-goggle-looking device on their head. Either way, we don’t judge.

Utility

Maybe you want to learn about today’s weather from a sassy chatbot. Maybe you’re a pilot looking to view live traffic data in a real-time aviation environment. Here are some of the utility apps you may want to check out.

Navi with live translations

CARROT Weather

Voyager by ForeFight to look at aviation data

Design

Creatives have a few intriguing apps to choose from when it comes to design. Adobe’s text-to-image tool, for example, allows you to place generated images onto real-world spaces as if it’s a virtual poster. You can also explore Lowe’s interactive 3D scenes and customize your dream kitchen.

Shopping

Whether you’re looking for an alternative shopping experience like using J. Crew’s app to examine the texture of clothing close up, or you’re playing Super Ninja Fruit and want to order a smoothie, these are the shopping apps worth trying.

Uber Eats

Temu

J.Crew Virtual Closet

Virtual Closet Mytheresa: Luxury Experience

Zillow Immerse for house hunting

Meditation/Mindfulness

When you think about it, both meditation and VR involve escaping from reality, so why not use the Vision Pro to get away from it all?