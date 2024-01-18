Netflix confirms it won’t have a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro

Netflix isn’t planning on releasing a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro, nor will the company modify its iPad version to run on the headset. Instead, users will have to resort to the web version, meaning they can’t access features like downloading titles for offline viewing.

“Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement provided to TechCrunch.

Bloomberg reported in July that Netflix had no plans for a native app, however, this is the official confirmation from the streaming giant.

While the browser version should perform about the same as the iPad version, it’s a letdown for subscribers who were looking forward to having an immersive experience while watching their favorite Netflix content. In comparison, Disney+ appears to want to outshine its rival with four backdrops inspired by Marvel’s Avengers Tower, the Scare Floor from Pixar’s “Monsters Inc.,” the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood and a Star Wars-inspired environment featuring the cockpit of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder and the planet Tatooine.

If we look at Netflix’s outdated Meta Quest app, it’s not hard to tell that the streamer maybe isn’t as invested in mixed reality headsets as other companies. Many Quest users have complained about the app’s “awful resolution,” bugs and overall poor quality.

One user wrote:

Mixed reality headsets are still niche products and Netflix likely believes the Vision Pro won’t be a huge hit with customers – at least not right away — especially given the outrageous price point ($3,500).

The Apple Vision Pro will be available for purchase on February 2 and will include the ability to download and stream movies and TV shows from popular services like Disney+, Apple TV+, Max, Discovery+, Paramount+, Prime Video, Peacock, Pluto TV and Tubi, among others. There will also be 150 3D movies available to rent and purchase, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Super Mario Bros,” “Dune” and more. Preorders for the device open tomorrow, January 19, at 8 a.m. ET.