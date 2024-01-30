Productivity platform ClickUp acquires calendar startup Hypercal

Tiger Global and a16z-backed productivity company ClickUp has acquired the calendar app Hypercal to boost its platform offering, TechCrunch has learned. As part of the acquisition, the app’s founder Ricardo Clerigo is also joining ClickUp as Head of Calendar.

UK-based Hypercal was founded in 2022 as an app for Mac and offered integration with different apps such as Notion, OneNote, Apple Notes, Google Docs, Todolist, Apple Reminders, Asana, Things app, Microsoft To-Do, and Slack.

Its free plan allowed users to connect with one calendar and one task app. Hypercal also had a paid tier costing $10 per month for unlimited calendar and task integrations.

ClickUp offers a single platform for companies to chat, collaborate on documents, manage projects, track timelines, ideate on whiteboards, and get insights from analytical dashboards.

Zeb Evans, CEO and Founder of ClickUp confirmed the acquisition to TechCrunch in a statement and said that Hypercal will help infuse new AI-powered features into the company’s productivity suite.

“It has always been ClickUp’s goal to create one app to replace them all. We’ve already eliminated the need for many apps by building docs, whiteboards, dashboards, tasks, and AI natively into our platform. Calendar has been a part of ClickUp’s product for the last 5 years and our future vision is to connect Calendar to “productivity,” by evolving the core feature.”

“Through our acquisition of HyperCal, we will be able to accelerate our vision for individual productivity, which is largely reliant on how workers schedule their day within a calendar. It will provide users with the context they need for every meeting they join, pulling from tasks, docs, and projects.”

Last July, ClickUp laid off 10$ of its staff (around 90 employees) as part of a restructuring to become more efficient and IPO-ready. In 2022, the startup cut 7% of its workforce. At that time, it said this was a “one-time decision” to achieve profitability.

ClickUp last raised $400 million in Series C funding co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and Tiger Global. The company has other investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Meritech Capital Partners, Craft Ventures, and Georgian Partners.

The calendar apps space has been busy in the last few months. Last November, Vimcal secured $4.5 million in funding from Altos Ventures to expand its enterprise offering. Earlier this month, Notion launched its standalone calendar, based on Cron, which it acquired in 2022. At the same time, France-based startup Amie removed its waitlist and integrated email functionality.