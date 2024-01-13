Age tech at CES was much more than gadgets

There was a lot going on in tech this week, and not just CES. But yes, CES was definitely worth watching closely, if only just for the rise of age tech.

Better aging

Following CES from a distance this year, I couldn’t help but notice how age tech, or silver tech, companies seemed to be in the spotlight — perhaps more than we expected.

For instance, I read that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had visited the booth of AgeTech Collaborative, an initiative from U.S. senior advocacy group AARP to showcase “groundbreaking age tech innovations” during the event.