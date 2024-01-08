Apple Vision Pro goes on sale Feb 2 for $3,500

Apple this morning confirmed that the Vision Pro will be available in the U.S. starting February 2. Pre-orders for the $3,500 spatial computing device open Friday January 19 at 5AM PT.

The company was appropriately dramatic in a release issued this morning. “The era of spatial computing has arrived,” said Tim Cook. “Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.”

At launch, the new Vision Pro App Store will feature “more than 1 million” compatible iOS and iPadOS apps, along with experiences designed specifically for the pricey new headset. How many bespoke Vision Pro apps will be available when the device launches in little under a month, however, remains to be seen.

Apple notes, “Players can access games on the App Store, including more than 250 titles on Apple Arcade. Hit games like NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition and Sonic Dream Team can be played on a screen as large as they want with incredible audio and support for popular game controllers. New spatial games, including Game Room, What the Golf?, and Super Fruit Ninja, take advantage of the powerful capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to transform the space around players.”

As for proprietary software, the launch will also see the arrival of a FaceTime experience designed specifically for the new hardware. Apple again, “FaceTime on Apple Vision Pro takes advantage of the space around you so that everyone on a call appears life-size while Spatial Audio makes it sound like each person’s voice comes from the location of their tile.”

At launch, the company will also be offering ZEISS Optical Inserts. The lenses snap onto the headset magnetically. Prescription lenses run $149, while standard readers are $99.

The launch also marks the arrival of VisionOS, Apple’s latest operating system built specifically for the new hardware. Apple notes,