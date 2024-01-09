What Babbel co-founder has learned over 20 years in the language learning industry

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Markus Witte, the co-founder of the language learning platform Babbel. Witte spoke to the duo about being early to the online language industry and how the company has survived these past 20 years of market disruption. He also talked about:

What it was like having four co-founders

When he knew it was time to step down as CEO

How the company has expanded these past years

After the conversation, Dom and Becca hopped back on the mic to talk about what they thought of the company’s longevity and what the future could hold for Babbel.

