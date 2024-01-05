CES 2024: Follow along with TechCrunch’s coverage from Las Vegas TechCrunch will be on the ground at CES 2024 in Las Vegas for innovations in hardware, transportation, AI and everything in between

CES 2024 is almost upon us, and a team of TechCrunch reporters and experts will be on the ground in Las Vegas to give you the biggest news out of the consumer electronics show.

Though CES’s influence has ebbed and flowed over the years, we’re still expecting a bunch of announcements, especially when it comes to companies trying to capitalize on the AI boom. Monday will feature press conferences from big names like Nvidia, Samsung, Honda and more. To help you keep tabs on those, we’ve put together all the ways to watch live on press day here.

But much of the fun of CES is found on the show floor, and our team on the ground will be highlighting startups and products starting with the convention opening to the public Tuesday. Here’s how to follow along with TechCrunch reporters at this year’s conference.

Hardware Editor Brian Heater will cover up and coming hardware startups, in addition to innovations in robotics, hardware and AI. Follow him on X here. Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec will be looking at all things automotive tech, from new EVs to reveals from BMW, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda and more. You can follow her on X for further updates.

Senior Editor Devin Coldewey is joining to cover the AI hype, and startup expert Haje Jan Kamps will cover the startup scene and oddities of the show on this site and on X.

You also can keep up with TechCrunch across social media with updates as they happen from Brand Manager Natalie Christman on the show floor. Make sure you’re following us on X, Threads, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn to stay up to date and to keep the conversation going.

If you prefer newsletters, sign up for The Daily Crunch to get updates from CES delivered straight to your inbox each day at 3 p.m. PST. And if you’re really old-school in your news consumption, you can bookmark our CES 2024 page so you don’t miss out on every update.