Meta cuts prices for the Quest 2 headset and accessories

Months after Meta launched its Quest 3 headset, the company is slashing prices for its older Quest 2 headset by $50 permanently.

The 128GB version drops from $299 to $249 and the 256GB version drops from $349 to $299. Notably, the headset has been on sale at the new prices since Black Friday. However, Meta has decided to make these prices permanent.

The company is also offering a bunch of Quest 2 accessories at a lower price:

Quest 2 Elite Strap with battery: From $119.99 to $89.99

Quest 2 Elite Strap: From $59.99 to $49.99

Quest 2 Carrying Case: From $59.99 to $44.99

Quest 2 Active Pack: From $69.99 to $59.99

Quest 2 Fit Pack: From $49.99 to $39.99

In July 2022, Meta raised the prices of the Quest 2 headset by $100 from $299.99 to $399.99. Last June, when the company announced the Quest 3 for the first time it dropped the price of the Quest 2 headset back to $299.99 to potentially sell more units.

While Meta offers more than 500 gaming titles for VR, it landed a significant deal last year by having Roblox launch its game for Quest headset through the Meta Quest Store.

The dropped price of the Quest 2 might entice folks to buy the headset to try VR instead of spending $500 on the Quest 3.