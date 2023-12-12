DistroKid launches its Android app following iOS launch

Independent music distribution service DistroKid launched its Android app today months after the company launched the iOS app.

The Android app has similar capabilities to its iOS counterpart, which has been downloaded over half a million times. Artists can upload their tracks directly from their phones, get alerts for payments, look at analysis from services like Spotify and Apple Music, and edit metadata for their songs.

The company has been busy with acquisitions and product launches this year. In April, DistroKid launched its new mastering tool called “Mixea”. The $99-per-year product offers features like making the track “radio ready,” bass optimization, and high-quality audio uploads.

In September, DistroKid announced the acquisition of Bandzoogle, a website-building tool for musicians founded by musician Chris Vinson in 2003. The tool lets artists sell music, tickets, and merch directly to fans. At the time of acquisition, Bandzoogle was powering more than 60,000 sites with $100 million of inventory sold to date.

In October, the company started to allow artists to upload their music on ByteDance’s TikTok Music service. As part of the deal, DistroKid artists will be able to make their songs available on the CapCut video editing software.

DistroKid was started by Philip “Pud” Kaplan in 2013. The company has raised its last round in 2021 at a $1.3 billion valuation.