This week Becca and Dom are joined by James Wagoner, the co-founder and CEO of Joule Case, a startup that is creating a cleaner alternative to diesel generators. Wagoner talked about his journey to launching the company after the first company he, and his co-founder, started didn’t survive the 2008 financial crisis. He also talked about:

Why they chose to raise money through equity crowdfunding and how that’s worked out for them

What it has been like building in this new environment for cleantech

How he, and his co-founder, have successfully worked together since meeting freshman year of college

