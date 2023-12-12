Open Navigation

Crowdfunding a cleaner power solution for mobile businesses

Rebecca Szkutak Dominic-Madori Davis 10 hours

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by James Wagoner, the co-founder and CEO of Joule Case, a startup that is creating a cleaner alternative to diesel generators. Wagoner talked about his journey to launching the company after the first company he, and his co-founder, started didn’t survive the 2008 financial crisis. He also talked about:

  • Why they chose to raise money through equity crowdfunding and how that’s worked out for them
  • What it has been like building in this new environment for cleantech
  • How he, and his co-founder, have successfully worked together since meeting freshman year of college

Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week.

Connect with us:

  1. On Twitter
  2. On Instagram
  3. Via email: found@techcrunch.com