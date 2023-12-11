Max Q: Our sky

Hello and welcome back to Max Q!

In this issue:

OurSky’s new funding

News from DARPA, the FAA and more

A developer platform for the…sky? That’s the vision of OurSky, a startup founded last year that’s aiming to make space observational data more accessible via a software platform and global telescope network.

The company announced that it closed $9.5 million in seed funding led by Upfront Ventures alongside Oceans Ventures, Venrex Investment Management, Marlinspike Partners and Embedded Ventures, to further accelerate deployment of scopes and the developer platform.

More news from TC and beyond

Cambium , a startup founded in 2020 by Simon Waddington and COO Stephan Herrera, wants to reinvigorate advanced materials development for defense, aerospace, automotive and more by mining the vast and complex world of biological systems.

DARPA has selected 14 companies to participate in a new study to develop technological frameworks for a lunar future.

has selected 14 companies to participate in a new study to develop technological frameworks for a lunar future. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has let launch providers conduct their own investigations in nearly every instance that a launch mishap has occurred since the start of the century — a practice that needs closer scrutiny, a federal watchdog said in a new report.

