Why does MasterClass work? with David Rogier from MasterClass

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by David Rogier, the founder and CEO of MasterClass, the streaming service where users can learn from experts on a variety of subjects from baking to basketball. Rogier talked about leaving his job in VC with a $500,000 check to find a startup idea and launch it. He also talked about:

How MasterClass was able to land its notable names from the beginning

How the company has scaled after a disappointing launch

How MasterClass has adapted to its users needs during the pandemic and beyond

