Bumble For Friends is using AI to help you write a good icebreaker message

Bumble For Friends, Bumble’s second app that focuses on friend-finding, announced new features today including ‘Plans’ in case you want to plan a meet-up and AI-powered icebreaker suggestions.

The Plans feature helps users meet in real life with the ability to form a group of up to 15 people. Users can create a private or public plan from the bottom of the app. While anyone can join a public plan, users will need an invite for a private plan.

People who created the plan can post it on other platforms through a link. Users will be able to see public plans near them based on their location.

The company is also launching an AI-generated icebreaker feature that will help users write and send a first message based on the other person’s profile. This prompt will show up for both people when they match with each other.

You can tweak the question, ask for another suggestion, or write your own as well. However, people can only use one AI-generated icebreaker per chat. The app only supports suggestions in English at the moment.

Earlier this year, Bumble started testing a dedicated app for making friends in select markets such as the U.K.. In July, the company officially launched the Bumble For Friends app in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the Philippines, the U.K. and the U.S. Since the launch, Bumble has expanded the availability of the app to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Mexico, Portugal and Spain.