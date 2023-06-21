Bumble is testing a separate BFF app for finding friends

Dating app Bumble said that it is testing a separate BFF app in select markets to let people find friends. The company added that it plans to release this app in the U.S. this year.

Earlier this week, Mashable reported that Bumble is trying out a new app in select geographies. The company confirmed to TechCrunch that it is testing the app in the UK and select other Asian markets. While it didn’t specify the countries, TechCrunch found out that the app is available in Australia, New Zealand, and Philipines both on Android and iOS.

“With Bumble For Friends, you can chat, meet new people, and make friends in a community focused on kindness and safety. Whether you’re new to your area or just looking to expand your circle, Bumble For Friends is the easiest way to make new friends and find community,” the App Store description of Bumble’s new app reads.

Bumble also has a new landing page for the app, but the download button will likely take you to the main app unless you’re part of the test in the above-mentioned markets.

The app is free to use but it also has premium subscriptions for a week, three months, six months, and a lifetime. Bumble For Friends app also includes in-app purchases like boosts for better profile visibility and super swipes to get noticed by a particular person.

A Bumble spokesperson told TechCrunch that BFF mode represents 15% of the main apps’ monthly active users. The company added that Bumble For Friends is aimed at people “looking for friend finding without being on a dating app.”

The dating app introduced the BFF mode in the app in 2016. Last year, the company started testing a “Hive” feature to form a community as part of the BFF overhaul. But the new app doesn’t show describe any such feature.

With the launch of the new app, Bumble is tapping into the friend-finding market that includes live-streaming app Yubo, LMK, Wink, Swipr, and Vibe.

Recently, Bumble teamed up with Spotify so users can promptly display their favorite shows and artists on their profiles.