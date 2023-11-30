Crypto saw lots of chaos, charges and price changes in November

Last week we didn’t publish a Chain Reaction newsletter, thanks to Thanksgiving. But we’re back at it this week and saying goodbye to November after a long, eventful month filled with lawsuits, price changes and the typical crypto chaos.

For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Optimism’s CEO and co-founder Jing Wang and chief growth officer Ryan Wyatt.

Optimism is an Ethereum-focused layer-2 blockchain that focuses on scaling and speed, while also lowering costs for users. It helps users interact with Ethereum for about 10x cheaper through its blockchain and provides developers the ability to build decentralized applications (dApps) in a faster, scalable way.

Before taking on this new role at Optimism, Ryan had a little bit of a break, but was the president of Polygon Labs (he came on the podcast at the beginning of the year to talk about it) and before that, he was YouTube’s head of Gaming.

Jing co-founded Optimism in 2018. Before that she founded Plasma Group, a research firm focused on addressing challenges related to scaling Ethereum. She also previously managed blockchain projects at companies like Zcash and Nasdaq.

We discussed how layer-2 blockchains like Optimism are trying to solve scalability issues on Ethereum and where Jing and Ryan see growth opportunities right now.

We also talked about:

Base building with Optimism’s tech

Competition between Ethereum and other blockchains

Long-term adoption

Web3 gaming

Acctual raised $3.85 million to help crypto companies better manage their bills Web3 education platform Open Campus got a $3.15 million investment from Binance Labs Wind.app raised over $3 million to make DeFi accessible to average consumers Decentralized perpetual exchange MYX raised $5 million in a seed round at $50 million valuation Blockchain-built fitness and wellness app Coral got a $3 million investment from TealLink

This list was compiled with information from Messari as well as TechCrunch’s own reporting.

