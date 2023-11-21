Open Navigation

Owning the earscape market with Lisa Bubbers and Anna Harman from Studs

Dominic-Madori Davis Rebecca Szkutak 8 hours

Welcome back to Found, where we get to the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Lisa Bubbers and Anna Harman, the co-founders of the ear piercing company Studs. The duo spoke to us about:

  • What fundraising for a brick-and-mortar company was like.
  • How they build a new market, tapping consumers who are too old for Claire’s but might not want to go into a tattoo shop.
  • The ways in which their leadership styles complement each other.

Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week.

Connect with us:

  1. On Twitter.
  2. On Instagram.
  3. Via email: found@techcrunch.com