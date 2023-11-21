Owning the earscape market with Lisa Bubbers and Anna Harman from Studs

Welcome back to Found, where we get to the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Lisa Bubbers and Anna Harman, the co-founders of the ear piercing company Studs. The duo spoke to us about:

What fundraising for a brick-and-mortar company was like.

How they build a new market, tapping consumers who are too old for Claire’s but might not want to go into a tattoo shop.

The ways in which their leadership styles complement each other.

