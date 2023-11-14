Upgraded Tesla Cyberquad for Kids back on sale after safety recall

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, a $1,900 mini on-road ATV inspired by the yet-to-be delivered Cybertruck, is once again available to purchase at the Tesla Shop after a previous model was recalled in 2022 due to safety concerns.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said at the time that the mini ATV failed “to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure.” The CPSC also said the vehicle lacked an approved ATV action plan, which typically includes safety requirements like rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations and other measures designed to reduce crash, injury and death hazards.

Radio Flyer, the iconic American toy company that’s producing the new Model 915 Cyberquad for Kids, says the latest version of this battery-powered toy meets all CPSC requirements and ASTM F963 Toy Safety Standards.

The Model 915 has replaced the rear spring with a steel tube with rubber-coated metal inserts that secures the rear frame to the main frame, according to Radio Flyer. The company has also updated the age grade to 9 to 12 years old (up from 8 to 12 years old), and has added a revised warning label on the front left fender that clearly states the Cyberquad is not for off-road use and is not a youth ATV. Radio Flyer also added a tire inflation warning label to the front left fender.

Like its grander inspirational truck, the Cyberquad reps a sturdy steel frame and high-pressure rubber air tires. But that’s probably where the similarities end. The kid-version of the Cyberquad (there will apparently be an adult version, too), has a 500-watt motor with a max speed of 10 miles per hour. Radio Flyer’s battery provides about 15 miles of road time on a full charge, which takes about five hours, according to the company.

Tesla first announced its kid-friendly Cyberquad launch at the end of 2021. Radio Flyer also makes mini versions of Model S and Model Y vehicles for kids. The Cyberquad sold out “within minutes” of being launched, says Radio Flyer. Per the CPSC’s count, the earlier version sold about 5,000 units in total. Customers received full refunds on the vehicles after they were recalled.

TechCrunch has reached out to Radio Flyer to determine how many units of the new Cyberquad have been sold since today’s announcement.

As for the real Cybertruck, Tesla has finally committed to a release date of November 30. During Tesla’s third-quarter earnings report, CEO Elon Musk warned investors that the Cybertruck won’t be profitable until 2025.