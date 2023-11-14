Tesla hits reverse on threat to sue Cybertruck resellers

Tesla seems to be walking back the punitive limits it placed on buyers of its yet-to-be-released Cybertrucks.

As recently as yesterday, a Tesla US order agreement page included a threat to sue Cybertruck buyers who resell the vehicle without permission during their first year of ownership. That language is no longer present on the page as of Tuesday. However, it’s still accessible via the Internet Archive.

Tesla’s rules said Cybertruck buyers could not even attempt to sell their vehicle during year one, unless they received approval directly from Tesla to do so — and gave the company the chance to buy it back first.

The order agreement also stated, “Tesla may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle or demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater. Tesla may also refuse to sell you any future vehicles.”

Tesla seems to have reversed course, but take the text’s disappearance with a grain of salt. Tesla hasn’t said if the language is gone for good, and it’s not clear what prompted the change. The update was spotted by X user Sawyer Merritt.

This isn’t the first time that Tesla has sought to discourage resellers. In fact, the company’s drawn attention in recent years for putting resellers on its “do not sell list.”