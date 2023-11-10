OpenAI’s DevDay, reinventing the REIT and good actors in crypto

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. This time ’round we had Kirsten Korosec, Mary Ann Azevedo, and Alex Wilhelm on the job to chat through a massive pile of news:
- For everyone who listened to our fintech deep-dive, here are Affirm’s results.
- Deals of the Week: $105 million for May Mobility, $3.6 million for Mogul Club, and Microsoft’s latest startup wooing trend.
- WeWork is bankrupt, and we are Not Shocked.
- All things from OpenAI’s developer day, and how its latest news is a good example of platform risk.
- It’s raining IPOs! Here, there, everywhere!
And with that, we’re going to go rest for the weekend and come back Monday at full steam!
