Threads’ latest growth hack is showing posts on Facebook

While Meta is continuously introducing new features to Threads, the company is also deploying new tricks to ramp up engagement on the platform. In its latest move, the social media giant is showing posts from Threads on Facebook.

In the last 24 hours, multiple users noted that they have been seeing a new “For You on Threads” carousel on the Blue app.

Meta is now using Facebook to boost Threads reach This is a new “For you on Threads” feature showing at the top of the news feed pic.twitter.com/Sk6XK0ve9E — Matt Navarra – Exiting X… Follow me on Threads (@MattNavarra) October 19, 2023

Facebook’s home feed now has a Threads digest section… pic.twitter.com/9HV7n5TAT5 — @ikevin.bsky.social (@TheiKevin) October 19, 2023

Meta began to show a similar carousel to Instagram users in August. But the company hasn’t mentioned until now if the move has made any difference to Threads’ engagement.

We have asked Meta for a comment and will update the story if we hear back.

In the last 30 days, Threads has introduced a free edit button, the ability to easily switch between accounts, and is also prepping to launch a “Trending topics” feature. Last month, at TechCrunch Disrupt, Michel Protti, Meta’s chief privacy officer for product, said that the company is aiming to launch separate account deletion for Threads by December. Currently, you can only deactivate your Threads account.

The platform is often compared to X’s (former Twitter) offerings. The Elon Musk-owned platform charges $8 per month for a premium subscription, which has an edit button as one of the advantages. Earlier this week, X also started experimenting with a $1 per year fee for new accounts in New Zealand and the Philippines with hopes that the move will reduce spam and bots on the platform.

While Threads is offering its features for free, the platform has its shortcomings. It’s hard to follow news on the platform as not all news sources are posting breaking news on Threads. Instagram head Adam Mosseri has said that the social network won’t ‘amplify news on the platform.’ Earlier this week, Mosseri also said that in the coming weeks, the platform will lift the block on the search for “Covid” and related terms.