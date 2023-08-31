Meta is now showing a carousel of suggested Threads on Instagram to bump up engagement

Meta is continuously experimenting with features to bump up engagement on Threads, which has fallen off after the initial rush of excitement and installs. In the latest test, the company is showing a carousel of suggested Threads posts on the Instagram app.

As noted by many users across the world, Instagram is now showing a “For you on Threads” carousel with a button to open the app directly on your phone.

See how Instagram has integrated Threads preview in Instagram itself. So much for getting people active on Threads 😅 pic.twitter.com/TkxcD6df8m — Nikhil Wad (@niekhilwad) August 31, 2023

Threads usage dropped to new lows? Zuck just got Adam to turn the Instagram > Threads growth tap on again Meta is now pushing Recommended Threads amongst Instagram feed posts h/t @mattstasoff pic.twitter.com/KzCHGiW0my — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 31, 2023

Instagram shows Threads content on the home tab now 👀 pic.twitter.com/XHQpMZ7fVB — ㆅ (@howfxr) August 31, 2023

Meta confirmed this test to TechCrunch in a comment.

“We have added a number of new features to the app since launch, and are now making it easier for people to see the latest content from Threads directly on Instagram,” a company spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Meta added a “Send to Instagram DM” button on Threads to directly share posts with your friends on Instagram.

Last week, Meta officially introduced Threads on the web with features like the ability to quote posts still missing. This was a highly anticipated launch to encourage frequent posters to be more active from their desktop. Data from analytics company Similarweb suggests that until now, that move hasn’t brought in a ton of users. After the launch, week-over-week user gains in the U.S. (+133,400) were larger than the dip in active app users (-82,400), but this could be a result of existing users switching from mobile to desktop.

As Reuters reported earlier in the month, in an internal company town hall, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox said that to battle falling numbers on Threads, the company would add “retention-driving hooks” such as “making sure people who are on the Instagram app can see important Threads.” The new carousel on Instagram seems to be part of that plan.

Earlier today, Meta also started testing a feature in Australia and New Zealand to let people search for posts on Threads. The company said it plans to make the search available in English-speaking countries soon.