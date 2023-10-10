Solar-powered everything with Giovanni Fili of Exeger

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Giovanni Fili, the founder and CEO of Exeger, a startup that creates flexible solar cells that can create electric energy off of any light condition. Fili talked about what it has been like devoting the last 15 years of his career to a company based on tech that hadn’t previously been proven to work. He talked about running a deep tech company as a non-technical founder and how he’s built a capital-intensive startup off of relatively little funding.

Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week.

Connect with us: