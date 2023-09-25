Open Navigation

Everyone loves Anthropic

Alex Wilhelm Theresa Loconsolo 8 hours

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week.

We are back from Disrupt — more on the winner of Battlefield here — and while a little tired, are fired up for the rest of the year.

Here’s what we got into on the show today:

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!