Here are the 6 finalists of Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2023

During the last two days, 20 startups pitched their companies as part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2023. These 20 companies were selected as the best of the Startup Battlefield 200 and competed for a chance to take home the Startup Battlefield Cup and $100,000.

Expert judges asked the hard questions after the onstage pitches and later joined TechCrunch editors to select the five finalists you see below. Tomorrow, Thursday, September 21, 2023, the finalists will present again in front of a new panel of judges in their last bid to win this year’s Startup Battlefield.

The final round takes place at 11:20 a.m. on the Disrupt stage.

Finalists for Startup Battlefield 2023