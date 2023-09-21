And the winner of Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2023 is… BioticsAI

During the last three days 20 startups participated in the incredibly competitive Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt. These 20 companies were selected as the best of the Startup Battlefield 200 and competed for a chance to take home the Startup Battlefield Cup and $100,000. After three days of fierce pitching, we have a winner.

The startups taking part in the Startup Battlefield have all been hand-picked to participate in our startup competition. All the companies presented a live demo in front of multiple groups of VCs and tech leaders serving as judges for a chance to win $100,000 and the coveted Disrupt Cup.

After hours of deliberations, TechCrunch editors pored over the judges’ notes and narrowed the list down to six finalists: Parallel Health, Magnestar, Electrified Thermal Solutions, BioticsAI, Allie Systems and Agri-Trak.

These startups made their way to the finale to demo in front of our final panel of judges, which included: Mamoon Hamid (Kleiner Perkins), Mar Hershenson (Pear VC), Charles Hudson (Precursor), Marissa Mayer (Sunshine), Matthew Panzarino (TechCrunch) and Dana Settle (Greycroft).

We’re now ready to announce that the winner of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 2023 is…

Winner: BioticsAI

BioticsAI has built an AI-based platform that plugs into an ultrasound machine to prevent fetal malformation misdiagnosis. The startup is able to identify fetus malformations with a high level of accuracy, validate the quality and completeness of the screening and then extract all the information to automatically generate reports.

It currently focuses on second trimester anomaly screenings but could soon expand to adjacent fields, such as gynecology, urology and neonatology. It could become the AI diagnostics platform for reproductive health and beyond.

Read more about BioticsAI in our separate post.

Runner-up: Electrified Thermal Solutions

Electrified Thermal Solutions is a new startup that has been building something called thermal batteries. As the name suggests, it works a lot like normal batteries, but for heat. During the day thermal batteries can be charged using clean energy from wind turbines or solar panels. When you can’t get clean energy because of insufficient light or poor weather conditions, Electrified Thermal Solutions’ bricks can take over and release heat.

Read more about Electrified Thermal Solutions in our separate post.