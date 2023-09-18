Camo releases its Studio app for iPad with support for external gear

Apple is making iPadOS 17 available to users today, and one of the most notable features for creators is the support for attaching USB-based cameras and mics. To take advantage of the feature, Reincubate, the company behind Camo, is releasing Camo Studio for iPad as a free app.

The new app is geared towards content creators and game streamers with features like multi-source picture-in-picture and recording to an external drive. The app supports web overlays, a spotlight to highlight the subject in focus, custom backgrounds, and portrait effects. Just like Camo for desktops, the iPad app supports mirroring and rotation controls and auto-framing.

The app also supports Apple Pencil for drawing and annotating the content. This is useful for instructors, designers, and artists showing visual content to point out specific artifacts.

Camo Studio for iPad lets you use the device in a couple of ways. If you are just streaming video, you can do it on the go by attaching an external camera and microphone.

For game streamers, it can act as an external monitor while playing games on a handheld like Nintendo Switch. For photographers and videographers, Camo for iPad can be handy as an additional display.

Users can also connect the iPad to gaming consoles using a video capture card to stream on platforms like Twitch or YouTube. This saves you the cost of setting up separate systems for gaming and streaming.

Camo for iPad lets you create different scenes with various sources and overlays. Users can also import scenes from Camo for desktop.

Reincubate says that using Camo for iPad will provide you with a streaming canvas of 16:9 or 9:16 aspect ratio with support for 1440p and 4K resolutions. While the app works for all iPads running iPadOS 17 with an A12 chip or newer, to record or stream in the background it needs an M1 or M2 chip.

The company said it is working on bringing scene editing, virtual camera support, and mixing multiple audio sources to the iPad app.