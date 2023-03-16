Camo 2 launches with support for any camera, new tools and more

Reincubate’s Camo launched in 2020 with the aim of fixing webcam quality for all users and offered an efficient way for iPhone users to access the advanced cameras on their device. The company is now launching Camo 2 to bring even more capability to its offering.

Most notably, Camo 2 supports any webcam, built-in, connected pro camera, Continuity Camera device or action cam. The company notes that if you can connect a camera to your PC or Mac, Camo supports it. This includes regular webcams as well as built-in devices, monitors with built-in cameras, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, inputs from capture cards and HDMI dongles, action cameras and other software virtual cameras. Camo also supports iPhones connected with Continuity Camera.

Camo 2 brings additional features including a bokeh depth effect, light correction, a blur effect, greenscreen and auto framing. There’s also hardware acceleration on AMD, Apple Silicon, Intel and NVIDIA hardware, for better looking and 3-5x greater efficiency than other effects. Camo 2 also brings a new Fluent Design interface on Windows, and 4K output from capable webcams and connected pro cameras. The update also adds Native LUT support. For context, LUT are colour mapping and lookup tables that professionals use to grade and colour correct film in post production.

As before, Camo 2 comes with full compatibility with Zoom, Teams, OBS, Chrome, Discord, Safari, FaceTime and others, and no ads or tracking.

“While today’s release is a big one, we have more in store,” said Reincubate CEO and founder Aidan Fitzpatrick in a blog post. “Our vision is to help people stand out on video in any medium, and that means opening Camo to multiple video sources and streaming services, deepening our integrations with platforms, chipsets and cameras to ensure those with unique capabilities really shine, and allowing others to extend and build on top of Camo.”

Camo 2 is a free upgrade for existing users. If you haven’t tried Camo before, you can try out Camo 2 for free. You can unlock advanced features with Camo Pro, which costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 per month. You can also get a lifetime license for $79.99.