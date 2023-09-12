Taking learnings from working at Amazon to clean beauty with Jaleh Bisharat from NakedPoppy

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Jaleh Bisharat, the co-founder and CEO of NakedPoppy, an e-commerce site that helps users find the makeup shades best suited to them and offers a marketplace of clean beauty products. Bisharat talked about her personal journey toward launching the company after a long career working in marketing for companies including Amazon and Eventbrite. She also talked about the benefits of launching a company when you are a little older and what it has been like building a company in a space where public perception has changed so much in five years.

