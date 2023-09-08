Apple Event 2023: How to watch the iPhone 15 reveal on Sept. 12

Apple is set to announce new iPhone models during its “Wonderlust” keynote on Tuesday at 10 AM PT (1 PM in New York, 6 PM in London, 7 PM in Paris), and you’ll be able to watch the event right here.

Rumor has it that Apple will unveil the next generation of iPhone models — the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. And this time, the company could replace stainless steel with titanium for the “Pro” models.

Titanium frames would provide several advantages. The devices could be lighter as a result and the bezels around the screen could appear slightly thinner. Of course, it would also look different from the iPhone 14 Pro — but we won’t know how it looks before Apple’s conference.

More importantly, Apple will swap its proprietary Lightning port for a more standard USB-C port due to EU regulation. It’s going to be interesting to see how Apple pitches this change — and how future iPhone buyers react to this change.

In addition to this product launch, Apple could also use this opportunity to unveil a new Apple Watch as the company likes to refresh the Apple Watch once per year. Details are still thin on this front.

Finally, Apple could talk briefly about the Vision Pro as the iPhone event usually draws a lot of attention. The company still expects to launch its VR headset next year.

You can watch the livestream directly on this page, as Apple is streaming its conference on YouTube. You just have to hit the play button on the YouTube player.

If you have an Apple TV, you can open the TV app and look for the “Apple Special Event” section. It lets you stream today’s event and rewatch old ones.

And if you don’t have an Apple TV and don’t want to use YouTube, the company also lets you livestream the event from the Apple Events section on its website. This video feed works in all major browsers — Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.