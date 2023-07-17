Tubi appoints Vimeo’s Anjali Sud as new CEO

Tubi appointed Anjali Sud as its new CEO, the company announced Monday. Following her tenure as CEO at Vimeo, Sud will officially join the Fox-owned free ad-supported TV streaming (FAST) service on September 1.

“We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I believe that Tubi can become the destination for the next generation of audiences,” said Sud in a statement.

Sud joins Tubi as FAST services continue rising in popularity. Global FAST revenues for TV shows and movies are set to reach $18 billion in 2028, triple from $6 billion in 2022. Major streaming giants Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix are also eyeing the space in order to boost their ad businesses.

“The future of streaming TV is free, and I am excited to join the Tubi team to help shape the next wave of entertainment by giving all people access to all the world’s stories,” Sud added. “Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity.”

In March, Tubi was the most-watched FAST service in the U.S. based on total TV viewing minutes, according to Nielsen. The streamer reports 64 million monthly active users.

In 2017, Sud became Vimeo CEO after previously working as General Manager and Head of Marketing for three years. Since taking the helm, Sud transformed the video hosting service from just a YouTube competitor to a growing, public software company aimed at serving businesses and content creators. Sud oversaw the growth of more than 300 million users to the platform. However, the past year hasn’t been great for Vimeo, which had its second round of layoffs in January, impacting 11% of employees.

Vimeo announced Sud’s departure earlier this month. She will be succeeded by board member Adam Gross on an interim basis.