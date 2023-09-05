Using AI to talk to trees with Graham Hine from ePlant

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Graham Hine, the co-founder and CEO of ePlant, a startup that creates sensors that monitor the health of trees. Hine talked about what got him interested in the tree space to begin with and what it was like transitioning to being a founder after working for years at a startup founded by his brother. Hine also talked about why the company decided to launch both B2B and consumer strategies and the wide breadth of potential use cases for the tech.

