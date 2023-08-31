Withings’ ScanWatch 2 arrives with a temperature sensing

Withings introduced the original ScanWatch in Europe back in 2020, before bringing it to the U.S. the following year, with FDA-cleared features like atrial fibrillation (afib) detection. Announced today during the IFA event in Berlin, the ScanWatch 2 arrives with its predecessor’s features, such as SPO2 (oxygen saturation) measurement, activity tracking and sleep tracking.

The new watch also automatically detects more than 40 types of activities through a new High Dynamic Range Accelerometer with additional sensors.

The ScanWatch 2 introduces temperature-sensing module with sensors such as a miniaturized heat flux detector to measure energy transit and a temperature sensor for evaluating skin and ambient temperature.

Withings says temperature sensing will provide data to detect potential illness, along with workout recovery data. The latter has been a marquee feature of smart ring devices from makers like Oura and Ultrahuman. The module also provides live data about temperature zones during a workout so users can avoid overheating and exhaustion.

The ScanWatch 2 adds menstrual cycle tracking, as well. The company said it will allow people who menstruate to register cycle stages including symptom, flow and period dates. along with mood logging. The new watch allows users to log menstruation data both from the watch and the app, while people using the first-gen ScanWatch can use the app to manually log that data. Notably, Apple added menstrual tracking to the Apple Watch in 2019.

The ScanWatch 2 Light is a more affordable model in the series that lacks features like temperature tracking, AFIB detection, notifications for high or low heart rate, blood oxygen level measurement and elevation data. The model also swaps the ScanWatch 2’s Sapphire Glass for Gorilla Glass. It’s aimed at those who want to track basic health and fitness through a hybrid smartwatch.

Both watches have a 30-day battery life and offer water resistance up to 50 meters. Withings that said some features like overnight heart rate variability will be available later this year.

The ScanWatch 2 is available in two sizes: 42mm (with a silver black colorway) and 38mm (with silver black, silver white, and rose gold sand face colorways) starting from $349.95. For comparison, the original ScanWatch launched in the U.S. at the starting price of $279. The ScanWatch 2 Light is available in 37mm size with silver black, silver white, and rose gold sand face colorways at $249.95.

You can pre-order the new watches from the Withings site, and they will be widely available in October. The company said it plans to launch more colorways for both models soon.