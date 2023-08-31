Threads starts testing search feature in Australia and New Zealand

Last week, Threads launched one of the most anticipated features, a web version of the platform. Now, Meta is testing another highly-demanded feature for the social network — the ability to search for posts.

At the moment, users can only search for usernames on Threads. However, the company is working on bringing full-text search. It is already testing this feature in Australia and New Zealand and is planning for a wider rollout to other English-speaking countries.

“We are actively listening to the community’s feedback and working on more features to improve the search experience,” the company said in a statement.

In a Threads post, Mark Zuckerberg said, “Get excited — search is coming to Threads.”

The company has been trying to increase engagement on Threads, which has dwindled after the initial excitement. In the last few weeks, the company has been rapidly rolling out some of the most sought-after features such as a following tab, a place to see your likes, a reposts tab, a web version, and now a full-text search.

Since this is an early version of search we might not get advanced search features or filters anytime soon. Notably, Mastodon has started rolling out a new version of the pop-out search bar search with readily available filters to search for posts with media or look for a post within a specific timeframe.