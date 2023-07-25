Meta’s Threads app is rolling out a Following feed

Meta’s text-based social network Threads is rolling out one of the most requested features after its launch — a Following feed. The company is also rolling out the ability to see posts you’ve liked in your settings and other features.

You’re able to either hide or show the For You and Following feeds by tapping on the Threads icon at the top of the app’s screen.

In addition, the update includes new categories to sort your Activity feed, allowing you to filter by Follows, Quotes, and Reposts, and a new Follow button on your followers list to easily follow other accounts back, Instagram tells TechCrunch. Plus, users with private accounts can now approve follow requests in one go with a new “approve all” option.

In a post on his Instagram Channel, Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is adding translation features as well.

“Threads started rolling out an option for a chronological feed of only people you’re following and added translations too. More to come!” he wrote.

Users will need to be on the latest version of the Threads app to get these new features. However, because this is a gradual roll-out, you might not see the new feed or the other options immediately.

The company said that translations are automatic based on the language they are written in and the user’s language settings.

On Threads, Zuckerberg quoted a user’s post about a Following feed and said “Ask and you shall receive.”

The placement of the “For You” and “Following” feeds appear on the top of the app — just like Twitter, we should note. That will make it easier for those leaving Twitter to get used to Threads’ app.

Update your Threads app. The following tab is here. Might be time to eXit soon. pic.twitter.com/T2QRzZQdVU — Tom Franklin 3.0 (@TomFranklinV3) July 25, 2023

In response to a user complaint that the new Following tab would only load a handful of posts, Threads iOS developer Cameron Roth noted the company is looking into the bug, adding “Seems we have created a lot of sudden demand for some reason…”

Threads has been moving fast to update its app, in the wake of Twitter’s stumbles. It recently released its first major update since its launch, bringing support for iOS 17, now available as a public beta, among other smaller changes. It then rolled out another update that was meant to bring translation support and more. But that update had been temporarily paused to sort out some issues.

Still ahead for Threads are larger improvements like an edit button, multi-account support, and integration with ActivityPub, the protocol powering the popular, decentralized Twitter alternative Mastodon. As Instagram head Adam Mosseri dubbed it, Threads is still “a work in progress.”

Shortly after its launch, Instagram Threads became an overnight success, topping 100 million users within days of its arrival, though usage numbers have since declined.