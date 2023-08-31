Google Play Points to gain rewards for Walmart+, Instacart and Discord

Google Play Points, the marketplace’s rewards program first introduced in 2019, is announcing its latest line-up of perks and deals at its second annual Google Play Live event this afternoon. Of particular interest, the points Android users collect will now be able to be redeemed for offers from partners outside of Google itself, including Walmart+, Instacart and Discord.

When first launched, Play Points were designed to offer perks to customers downloading new apps, subscribing to services, and buying movies, books, and more from the Play Store. In return, they’d receive points that could be redeemed for things like in-app purchases or used as credits that could be put toward renting movies or buying an audiobook, among other things.

The program was originally launched in Japan and South Korea in 2018 and 2019, respectively, before making its way to the U.S.

More recently, Google updated the program to offer other more tangible perks, including the ability to redeem points for things like Google t-shirts, socks, water bottles and other items. It also began offering “partner” rewards, like discounts at delivery services like DoorDash and Instacart.

Those offers will now continue, as Google adds Walmart+ and Discord to its list of partners.

Google says the ability to redeem the partner rewards from Walmart+, Instacart and Discord will be available in the weeks ahead, however — not immediately. They’ll also only be available to Platinum members (people who have 3,000 points or more). The perks 6 months will include a Walmart+ membership, 6 months of DashPass by DoorDash, or 6 months of Discord Nitro. Members won’t need to cash in their points to gain these perks, Google says.

In addition, Google Play Points will now be able to be redeemed with 10 game developers for in-game items in titles including Lord’s Mobile: Kingdom Wars, PUBG MOBILE, Match Masters, Evony: The King’s Return, and Clash of Clans. Points can also be used as a booster in these games that gives you 8x points on their in-game items for seven days.

Plus, the company will introduce offers on various popular apps and games, including Bumble (an extended Spotlight special), Candy Crush Saga (2x added value on select rewards), Duolingo (one-month free trial), Gardenscapes (up to 80% savings on special events), and RAID: Shadow Legends (50% more material rewards and essential resources).