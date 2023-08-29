WhatsApp launches its native macOS app

WhatsApp said that it has launched a new native app for Mac today. The app will allow users to participate in video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

Mark Zuckerberg posted about the app’s launch on his Facebook account. Users can download the app from WhatsApp’s website. The company said that the macOS client will be available on the Apple App Store soon.

“The app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping you get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen. You can now share files by easily dragging and dropping into a chat, and can view more of your chat history,” the Meta-owned app said in a blog post.

WhatsApp has been testing the native client for Mac for a while now. Earlier this year, the company released the app in public beta, allowing users running systems with Apple Silicon and macOS 11 Big Sur or newer to try it out.

In March, WhatsApp announced a new Windows client with similar group-calling features.

WhatsApp first released its desktop apps back in 2016, but with the changing architecture of desktop machines, it has revamped its clients. In 2021, WhatsApp started experimenting with multidevice linking to one account, so users can receive messages on any of the four devices even if their phone is not connected to the internet.