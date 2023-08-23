Window Snyder talks striking out on her own in cybersecurity at TechCrunch Disrupt

When Window Snyder started security infrastructure startup Thistle Technologies in 2020, she already had a decades-long career in cybersecurity under her belt.

Snyder first made waves as a senior security strategist at Microsoft, where she is credited with pushing the tech giant to take cybersecurity seriously and building it directly into the Windows software systems.

In addition, she managed the security and privacy team at Apple and was instrumental in the lobby to get Apple to encrypt all of its devices — which it did. She’s also served as the chief security officer for Fastly and Square and was the chief software security officer at Intel.

After more than 20 years working for other companies, Snyder decided to strike out on her own and launch her first startup, Thistle, which looks to build the security infrastructure needed to keep internet-connected smart devices safe. We can’t wait to hear more, which is why we are pleased to announce that Snyder will be joining the Found podcast for a special live episode on the Disrupt Security Stage on September 21.

For those who don’t know, our weekly podcast Found covers the stories behind the startups and the founders who build them.

We are thrilled to welcome Snyder on the show, and we hope to see you there to learn more about a founder who has been called “relentless,” “brilliant” and “driven” by her industry peers.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place on September 19-21 in San Francisco. Buy your pass now and save $400 before prices increase at the door.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.