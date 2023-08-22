Enabling equitable cancer prevention with Feyi Ayodele from CancerIQ

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Feyi Ayodele, the co-founder and CEO of CancerIQ, a precision health company designed for physicians to help their patients with monitoring cancer risk and prevention. Ayodele talked about she came up with the startup idea while hiking Mount Kilimanjaro with her mother. She also talked about how she approached fundraising as a former VC herself and what it was like selling CancerIQ to healthcare organizations and hospitals.

