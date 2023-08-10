Video calls are coming to X, formerly Twitter, CEO confirms

X, formerly Twitter, CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed today that video calls will be a new feature coming to the service, as part of its transformation into an “everything app.” Her comments were made during the exec’s first TV interview since leaving NBCUniversal and taking on the new role at the social networking app this June.

“Soon you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform,” Yaccarino told CNBC’s Sara Eisen, after listing other features that X offers or plans to, like long-form videos and creator subscriptions, as well as payments.

Ahead of this announcement, X designer Andrea Conway hinted about the new feature yesterday when she posted, “just called someone on X,” followed by four head-exploding emoji. However, it wasn’t clear at the time if she was referring to voice calls, video calls or both.

Her post now seems to indicate the calling feature Yaccarino announced is in active development.

just called someone on X 🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Andrea Conway (@ehikian) August 9, 2023

Twitter owner Elon Musk has shared his plans for transforming the old Twitter into an everything app where users could subscribe to their favorite creators, watch videos, express their thoughts — including in 25,000-character long posts, upload funds, send payments, and even perhaps store cash in high-yield savings accounts.

The company has been moving quickly towards some of these goals, having last month opened up its revenue-sharing program with global creators, and recently adding support for two-hour videos. The latter was used by advertiser Apple to stream an entire episode of its Apple TV+ show “Silo.”

Last week, the company also snagged the @music handle for itself, suggesting possible interest in supporting musicians and artists, too.

In the interview, Yaccarino supported Musk’s sentiments around this “everything app” concept saying she joined the company with the understanding that transformation was the goal.

“When Elon announced me joining the company…he was very specific and very clear that I was joining him to help him transition Twitter to X, that everything app,” she said.

The CEO also clarified her role in comparison with Musk’s, when it comes to X’s future.

“Elon focuses on product design. He leads a team of extraordinary engineers and focuses on new technology,” she explained. “Elon is working on accelerating the rebrand and working on the future. And I’m responsible for the rest — running the company — from partnerships to legal to sales to finance to all the things…our roles are very clear.”