Twitter now allows paid users to upload two-hour long videos

Twitter has made changes to its paid plan allowing subscribers to upload two-hour-long videos — expanding the previous 60-minute limit.

The company also modified its Twitter Blue page and said the video file size limit for paid users is now increased from 2GB to 8 GB. While earlier longer video upload was only possible from the web, now it’s also possible through the iOS app. Despite these changes, the maximum quality for upload still remains 1080p.

Under Elon Musk, the social network started making moves to facilitate lengthy video uploads and consumption. The company launched the long video upload feature last December and recently added new playback speed controls on the web as well.

oh snap… Twitter know has playback speed; catching up to modern podcast players/youtube quickly please add automatic transcripts & downloads to the roadmap @elonmusk https://t.co/8yUpnFpVLB pic.twitter.com/8LD88v1D5h — @jason (@Jason) May 15, 2023

Taking advantage of the long video upload feature shows like the All In Podcast have started uploading their episodes on Twitter. Additionally, after being fired from Fox News, Tucker Carlson has said that he will start a new show on the social media platform.

Musk has expressed his desire to build an “everything app” out of Twitter many times and compete with platforms like YouTube. For that, he has rolled out many creator-focused tools including raising the character limit to 10,000 for paid users, introducing support for text formatting, and relaunching Super Follows as Subscriptions.

Last week, the company underwent a major management change appointing NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino as CEO. At the time of the announcement, Musk said he will stay on as chairman and assume responsibilities like “CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

Twitter is also facing competitors from various alternative social networks like Mastodon, Bluesky, and Post.News. A recent study from Pew suggested that 60% of U.S. Twitter users took a break from the platform for several weeks in the past year.