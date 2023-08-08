Bringing VR to IRL classrooms with Anurupa Ganguly of Prisms

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

On this week’s episode of Found, Becca and Dom are joined by Anurupa Ganguly, the founder at CEO at Prisms, a startup designing VR math curricula for middle and high school students. Ganguly talked about how her time as a teacher in the Boston and New York City public school systems were early inspirations for the company. She also talked about what it has been like selling to schools and her take on company culture in relation to remote and hybrid work.

