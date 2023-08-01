Educating VCs on your lived experience with Rebecca Rosenberg from ReBokeh

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

Listen to the full conversation here.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Rebecca Rosenberg, the founder and CEO of ReBokeh, a startup that created an app that applies filters that allow people with low vision to see better. Rebecca talked about how her own experience with having low vision inspired the product and what it was like building the startup as an undergrad when everything went remote in 2020. She also spoke about how the app will likely have multiple revenue streams and what it was like pitching the product to VCs who didn’t believe the disability Rebecca has even exists.

Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week.

Connect with us: