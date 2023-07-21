ChatGPT comes to Android next week, but you can sign up today

Two months after launching for iOS, ChatGPT is available to “pre-order” for Android users who want to take the ubiquitous chatbot on the go. If it’s anywhere as popular as the iPhone version, expect to see some big numbers over the next few weeks.

Of course any mobile user can access ChatGPT or other OpenAI tools via the web interface, but the superior experience of a dedicated app has proven extremely compelling, to put it lightly. iPhone users downloaded it half a million times in the first week, impressing everyone until Threads came along and blew it out of the water.

The ChatGPT app on Android looks to be more or less identical to the iOS one in functionality, meaning it gets most if not all of the web-based version’s features. You should be able to sync your conversations and preferences across devices, too — so if you’re iPhone at home and Android at work, no worries.

Of course it won’t be completely identical, since the two mobile operating systems differ in many ways. For instance, the June additions of Siri and Shortcuts to the app on iOS clearly won’t be making the transition, but it’s likely Android users will get something similar.

On Twitter, OpenAI said that the Android app would be “rolling out to users next week,” presumably in the U.S. first. No plans were mentioned for other countries, but it’s likely that they’ll follow after a few weeks or months. It was in a dozen more countries one week after its original release.

You can sign up to be notified when the app goes live by hitting “pre-register” on the Play Store.