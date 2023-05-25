OpenAI’s ChatGPT iOS app now available in Canada, India, Brazil and 30 more countries

OpenAI has expanded the availability of its ChatGPT app for iOS users in India and 32 other countries — just a week after its launching it in the U.S.

The list of new countries include Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this week, OpenAI expanded the ChatGPT app to 11 additional countries after the U.S. Those include European nations such as France, Germany and Ireland as well as New Zealand, Nigeria, South Korea and the U.K.

In the first six days since its initial availability in the U.S. last Thursday (May 18), the ChatGPT mobile app has crossed the mark of half a million downloads, according to the data shared by app intelligence firm data.ai. This achievement makes it one of the highest-performing new apps. The app also outperformed other AI and chatbot apps as well as Microsoft Edge and Bing apps in the U.S. in terms of downloads since its launch, per data.ai.

The ChatGPT app, which is available for free download and excludes ads, lets users interact with the generative AI-based chatbot using their iPhone. It also supports voice input through OpenAI’s speech recognition system Whisper and lets ChatGPT Plus users access advanced features through GPT-4. Further, users can also subscribe to the ChatGPT Plus service, which costs $20 per month in the U.S., directly through the iOS app.

OpenAI has the ChatGPT app only for iOS at the moment. However, the startup, backed by Microsoft and marquee VC firms such as Tiger Global and a16z, also has an Android version in the plans, which it has promised to bring soon to the market.

The expansion of the ChatGPT app comes at a time when OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman is touring several countries to better connect with global policymakers and understand their concerns about AI. The executive met with some European state heads this week. He is also visiting India early next month.