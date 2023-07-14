Google Play Games beta for PC expands to over 60 new countries including India

Google has finally launched its Play Games beta for PC project, which lets users play Android games on their Windows systems, in India after introducing it in more than 50 countries. The program is also being expanded to 60 other countries — including Argentina and South Africa, bringing the total availability to over 120 countries.

First launched in 2022, the project has since been gradually expanded to different regions such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Europe over the last several months.

Google Play Games on PC requires users to run Windows 10 on a PC with 4 CPU physical cores, 10GB of free storage on a solid-state drive (SSD), an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable and 8GB of RAM. The program is currently in beta, so these requirements can change around the final release. Google said Friday users in India will have the option to access the service both in English and Hindi.

Users will have to have a Windows admin account with hardware virtualization turned on to play games.

Apart from existing titles including “Eversoul,” “Lords Mobile” and “Evony: The King’s Return,” players will now have access to Indian titles such as “Ludo King” and “Hitwicket Games.” Overall, Google offers more than 100 titles under the program.

Users can sync their game progress across devices like Android phones, tablets, Chromebooks and PC. Last year, Google also started testing keyboard control for select Android games on ChromeOS.

In March, Google also launched an emulator for game-makers to quickly debug their games. Additionally, the company offers integration with Android Studio for developers to make adjustments and deploy their games.