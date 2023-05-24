Google Play Games for PC is now rolling out to Europe and New Zealand

Google is now rolling out Google Play Games for PC Beta — a service that lets you play Android games on Windows — to users in Europe and New Zealand. The company officially announced the annual Google for Game Developers Summit in March.

The company first introduced the program in 2022 and it is available in over 50 countries across the world. The current phase of rollout includes New Zealand and more than 40 European countries including Austria, Belgium, France, Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, and the UK. Earlier, the project was available to players in 13 countries including Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and the US.

You can now play your favorite mobile games on PC! Download Google Play Games now, and enjoy uninterrupted, seamless 🤳🖥️ gaming—no matter the screen: https://t.co/1YJKYYicH2 *Now available in over 40 European countries and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/1Ymxf14q1K — Google Play (@GooglePlay) May 24, 2023

Google Play Games on PC requires users to run Windows 10 on a PC with 4 CPU physical cores, 10 GB of free storage on a solid-state drive (SSD), an Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable, and 8 GB of RAM. Notably, the program is still in beta, so these requirements can change over time.

Google currently has more than 100 titles under the Google Play Games on PC program with more being added every month. In March, the company also debuted an emulator for developers to easily debug games. The company also offers integration with Android Studio for game-makers to make adjustments and deploy their games.