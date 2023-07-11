TechCrunch+ roundup: Generative AI catch up, bootstrapping tactics, hiring a head of growth

By the time it becomes clear that the wrong person is leading Product or Engineering, it might be too late to change course.

The same holds true for your first Head of Growth: if they don’t deliver, it could spell the end of everything.

In his latest TC+ column, growth expert Jonathan Martinez lays out a detailed plan for recruiting a growth lead and setting goals for their first 90, 180 and 365 days on the job.

“The individual you’re looking for will create and execute growth strategies, manage marketing initiatives and, ultimately, drive revenue,” writes Jonathan.

“I’ll walk you through when and how to hire your head of growth, their archetypes, how this role stands apart from other marketing executive positions, and what to expect from this hire.”



This article includes six essential interview questions and a few ideas for take-home assignments that will help uncover candidates who have strategic thinking and budget allocation skills on lock.

Head of Growth is a key hire: don’t mess this up!

You don’t need VC to develop a consumer tech product

Successfully bootstrapped startups weave user feedback directly into product development, turn limited resources into a tactical advantage and know when to stop listening to their customers.

For TC+, Nord Security co-CEO and co-founder Tom Okman looked back at the strategies his consumer VPN startup used to build a global user base while operating in a region that had relatively low VC activity.

“Founders of consumer tech startups can use the current market downturn as an opportunity to focus on revenue generation by building products that customers are willing to pay for,” he advises.

Late for the generative AI Train? 5 clear steps for speeding ahead in 90 days

Right now, founders working with generative AI tend to fall into three categories, says Will Poole, managing partner and co-founder at Capria Ventures:

Ahead of the Curve: companies that have already shipped something.

Fast Followers: watching and prototyping but have not shipped yet.

Late for the Train: don’t yet know how to get on the train/don’t have any resources to apply now.

In a deep dive that aggregates advice he’s giving founders in Capria’s portfolio, Poole looks at Type 1 and Type 2 generative AI applications, shares strategies for raising awareness across organizations and explains how to build three-person Red Teams that generate disruption internally.

“This article is for any founder who feels like they’re late for the train, or is all aboard, but not going fast enough.”

IP for startups: It starts with strategy

For small startups that hope to build themselves up into billion-dollar companies, high-quality intellectual property can be an essential ingredient.

On the other hand, Meta used its market reach to acquire 100M users for Threads (its very basic microblogging platform) in just five days. You are not Meta.

For the first outing of a new column that aims to explore “various types of IP,” Haje Jan Kamps interviewed Michele Moreland, co-founder and GP at VC fund Aventurine.

“Oftentimes, people think they just need to get the patent, because it checks a box for VCs,” she said.

“But if you really want IP to be a scaffold for the business and potentially create value, and maybe offer support in the context of a future exit, you need to take a broader view.”

Deal Dive: Startups can still raise capital — even if it’s for a good cause

For her latest Deal Dive, Rebecca Szkutak took a closer look at the $25 million Series C-2 round food tech startup Everytable announced last month.

“The deal shows that there is still investor appetite for startups looking to deliver more than just profits, even in a tougher market,” writes Rebecca.

“All of this is to say: If you’re an impact-focused founder in line for funding, stay in line!”