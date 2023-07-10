EA to launch single-player Black Panther video game

EA (Electronic Arts) announced Monday that its new studio Cliffhanger Games, is developing a third-person, single-player Black Panther game in a joint effort with Marvel Games.

Cliffhanger Games claims that the upcoming action-adventure game is designed to give fans of the superhero franchise the ability to explore the expansive world of Wakanda.

The development studio is led by Kevin Stephens, the former Monolith Productions studio head. Stephens noted in today’s announcement that it will give players “more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game,” he said in a statement.

“We want our game to enable players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life,” Stephens added.

Cliffhanger Games declined to share specific details of the forthcoming game, including its title, plot points and launch date.

The announcement of the game comes as Marvel celebrates the 57th anniversary of Black Panther’s comic debut. Marvel Studios released the first “Black Panther” movie in 2018, which garnered billions of dollars at the global box office. The sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” premiered in November 2022 and was the most-watched Marvel premiere on Disney+ based on hours streamed.

Marvel has recently partnered with major studios and publishers to make games based on characters, such as Sony’s Wolverine and Spider-Man 2 games. EA’s Motive Studio is also working on an Iron Man game.